More than 60 killed in fresh violence in Sudan’s Darfur region: UN

More than 60 people have been killed and another 60 injured in fresh violence in the West Darfur region of Sudan, UN officials announced on Sunday.
"This was one of the latest of a series of security incidents reported over the last week that left several villages and houses burned, markets and shops looted, and infrastructure damaged," said a statement from the UN's humanitarian aid office in Khartoum.
The attack happened on Saturday at Masteri village north of Beida, in Darfur, said the statement from the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).
Earlier on Sunday, Sudan's Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok said they would send security forces to the conflict-stricken region to "protect citizens and the farming season".
His announcement came two days after gunmen in the region killed at least 20 civilians, including children, as they returned to their fields for the first time in years, the latest in a string of violent incidents.
"The escalation of violence in different parts of Darfur region is leading to increased displacement, compromising the agricultural season, causing loss of lives and livelihoods and driving growing humanitarian needs."
