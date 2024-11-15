 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

French weapons system found in Sudan is likely violation of U.N. arms embargo, says Amnesty

Amnesty International said it has identified several UAE-made armoured personnel carriers on the ground in Sudan after verifying pictures shared on social media showing the vehicles captured or destroyed by the Sudanese army

Published - November 15, 2024 08:31 am IST - CAIRO

AP
Sudan’s war erupted in April 2023 between the regular army led by Burhan and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), led by his former deputy, Mohamed Hamdan Daglo.

Sudan’s war erupted in April 2023 between the regular army led by Burhan and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), led by his former deputy, Mohamed Hamdan Daglo. | Photo Credit: AFP

Armoured vehicles manufactured by the United Arab Emirates and equipped with French defence systems have been captured by the Sudanese army during the civil war in Sudan, Amnesty International says.

The rights group said in a report on Thursday (November 14, 2024) it had identified the UAE-made armoured personnel carriers (APCs) in various parts of Sudan, including the Darfur region, where they were used by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in its fight with the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF).

The status of the civil war in Sudan | Explained

It added that the presence of the military vehicles on the battlefield “likely constitutes a violation” of a United Nations arms embargo that prohibits the transfer of weapons to Sudan.

Civil war

The civil war broke out in April 2023 after simmering tensions between the RSF and the Sudanese army escalated to intense fighting across the North African country, where rampant human rights violations were committed.

More than 20,000 people have been killed in the conflict, according to the U.N., while 11.6 million have been forcibly displaced, including 8.3 million people internally and 3.1 million people who fled to neighboring countries.

Sudan's claim that the UAE has been supplying the RSF with weapons that prolonged the 18-month war with the army has been denied by the UAE.

Amnesty's report said it had identified the presence of several Nimr Ajban APCs on the ground after verifying pictures shared on social media showing the vehicles captured or destroyed by the Sudanese army.

The vehicles were reportedly made in the UAE by Edge Group and equipped with the Galix reactive defence system, which is manufactured in France by Lacroix Defense and KNDS France, according to the Amnesty report.

The Galix system is designed to protect vehicles from approaching threats by releasing projectiles, smoke and decoys, according to Lacroix’s website.

The Sudan conflict explained in 8 charts

Defence system manufactured in France

“Our research shows that weaponry designed and manufactured in France is in active use on the battlefield in Sudan,” said Agnès Callamard, Amnesty International’s Secretary General.

“The Galix System is being deployed by the RSF in this conflict, and any use in Darfur would be a clear breach of the U.N. arms embargo.

"The French government must ensure that Lacroix Defense and KNDS France immediately stop the supply of this system to the UAE.”

ِLacroix has been contacted through its website form for comment.

Responding to the Amnesty report, a spokesperson for the Emirati government said in an emailed statement that the UAE is the “target of a coordinated disinformation campaign aimed at undermining our foreign policy, regional role, and humanitarian efforts.”

France has sent more air defence missiles to Ukraine: Macron

“It is both outrageous and unacceptable that the SAF representatives continue to level accusations against the UAE, alleging our involvement in the ongoing conflict,” the statement read, adding that the UAE has been involved with humanitarian initiatives to help Sudanese people in the conflict.

The UAE said it has told the U.N. Security Council and international partners that it is not providing support or supplies to the RSF or “any of the belligerent warring parties in Sudan.”

Last month, the United States sanctioned Algoney Hamdan Daglo Musa, a senior RSF leader and the brother of the paramilitary’s commander Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, for “leading efforts” to supply weapons throughout the war.

Algoney controls the UAE-based Tradive General Trading LLC, a front company that imported vehicles to Sudan on behalf of the paramilitary RSF and retrofitted them with machine guns.

Published - November 15, 2024 08:31 am IST

Related Topics

France / Sudan

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.