French priest jailed for child sex abuse

A French court on Monday convicted a former Roman Catholic priest of sexually abusing children and sentenced him to five years in jail, his lawyer said.
Bernard Preynat was found guilty of abusing dozens of boy scouts in the 1980s and early 1990s. Prosecutors had portrayed the 74-year-old as a serial paedophile and said he preyed on children entrusted to his care by their parents. Preynat told the court he had not understood how grave his acts were nor how traumatic the consequences would be for his victims.
“These were non-violent acts, acts of tenderness from which I derived a certain pleasure. It took me time to learn it was wrong and condemned given the age of the children,” he testified. Prosecutors had sought an eight-year jail term.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.