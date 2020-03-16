International

French priest jailed for child sex abuse

A French court on Monday convicted a former Roman Catholic priest of sexually abusing children and sentenced him to five years in jail, his lawyer said.

Bernard Preynat was found guilty of abusing dozens of boy scouts in the 1980s and early 1990s. Prosecutors had portrayed the 74-year-old as a serial paedophile and said he preyed on children entrusted to his care by their parents. Preynat told the court he had not understood how grave his acts were nor how traumatic the consequences would be for his victims.

“These were non-violent acts, acts of tenderness from which I derived a certain pleasure. It took me time to learn it was wrong and condemned given the age of the children,” he testified. Prosecutors had sought an eight-year jail term.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 16, 2020 10:41:03 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/french-priest-jailed-for-child-sex-abuse/article31084986.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY