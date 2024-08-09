French police arrest Egypt wrestler suspected of sexual assault

French police on Friday (August 9, 2024) arrested an Egyptian wrestler taking part in the Olympics over allegedly groping a woman in a bar, prosecutors said.

Authorities detained Mohamed Elsayed, 26, in front of a cafe in the French capital's 13th district at around 5 am after he was accused of "placing a hand on the buttocks of a woman patron", the Paris prosecutor's office said.

Mr. Elsayed, who won bronze at the Tokyo Games, lost to Azerbaijan's Hasrat Jafarov in the 67 kg Greco-Roman wrestling on Wednesday (August 7, 2024). His opponent went on to win the bronze medal.

A fellow Egyptian with the same name won a bronze medal in epee fencing at the Paris Olympics.

It was not immediately clear if the wrestler had since been released.

French newspaper Le Parisien said he was "roaring drunk".

