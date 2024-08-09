ADVERTISEMENT

French police arrest Egypt wrestler suspected of sexual assault

Published - August 09, 2024 05:18 pm IST - PARIS

French police arrested the Egyptian wrestler taking part in the Olympics over allegedly groping a woman; he won bronze at the Tokyo Olympics

AFP

French police early August 8, 2024, arrested the Egyptian wrestler taking part in the Olympics over allegedly groping a woman in a bar. | Photo Credit: AFP

French police on Friday (August 9, 2024) arrested an Egyptian wrestler taking part in the Olympics over allegedly groping a woman in a bar, prosecutors said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Authorities detained Mohamed Elsayed, 26, in front of a cafe in the French capital's 13th district at around 5 am after he was accused of "placing a hand on the buttocks of a woman patron", the Paris prosecutor's office said.

Mr. Elsayed, who won bronze at the Tokyo Games, lost to Azerbaijan's Hasrat Jafarov in the 67 kg Greco-Roman wrestling on Wednesday (August 7, 2024). His opponent went on to win the bronze medal.

ADVERTISEMENT

A fellow Egyptian with the same name won a bronze medal in epee fencing at the Paris Olympics.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

It was not immediately clear if the wrestler had since been released.

French newspaper Le Parisien said he was "roaring drunk".

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US