International

French PM Edouard Philippe resigns, reshuffle expected

Edouard Philippe. File photo

Edouard Philippe. File photo   | Photo Credit: AP

President Emmanuel Macron seeks to open a new chapter for the two remaining years of his term that will focus on efforts to relaunch the French economy

French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe has resigned as a government reshuffle is expected in the coming days, the French presidency announced Friday.

The statement didn’t say whether whether Mr. Philippe will be replaced or will stay on as the head of a new government.

President Emmanuel Macron is seeking to open a new chapter for the two remaining years of his term that will focus on efforts to relaunch the French economy deeply hit by the coronavirus crisis.

The reshuffle comes days after a green wave swept over France in local elections. Mr. Macron saw his young centrist party being defeated in France’s biggest cities and failing to plant local roots across the country.

The reshuffle was planned even before the voting, as Mr. Macron’s government faced obstacles and criticism before Sunday’s election and during the virus crisis.

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 3, 2020 2:17:48 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/french-pm-edouard-philippe-resigns-reshuffle-expected/article31979448.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY