French medical regulator approves COVID-19 vaccine

PARIS

24 December 2020 16:48 IST

French medical regulator HAS said on Thursday it had approved the vaccine developed by Pfizerand BioNTech for France’s vaccinationrollout, after the European Medicines Agency gave its go-aheadon Monday.

“The vaccine can be used for people aged 16 and over,including elderly”, the regulator says.

The European Union is gearing up for a vaccination campaignof unprecedented scale following regulatory approval for theshot. France plans to start its vaccination programme on Dec.27.

