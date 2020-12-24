InternationalPARIS 24 December 2020 16:48 IST
French medical regulator approves COVID-19 vaccine
Updated: 24 December 2020 16:48 IST
French medical regulator HAS said on Thursday it had approved the vaccine developed by Pfizerand BioNTech for France’s vaccinationrollout, after the European Medicines Agency gave its go-aheadon Monday.
“The vaccine can be used for people aged 16 and over,including elderly”, the regulator says.
The European Union is gearing up for a vaccination campaignof unprecedented scale following regulatory approval for theshot. France plans to start its vaccination programme on Dec.27.
