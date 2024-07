The French left will choose a candidate for prime minister from within their victorious electoral coalition within the week, Socialist Party leader Olivier Faure said on July 8.

Mr. Faure's socialists are one of the left-wing parties that make up the New Popular Front (NFP), the alliance that won the most seats - but no outright majority - in Sunday's parliamentary election.

