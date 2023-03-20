ADVERTISEMENT

French Government fights to survive 2 no-confidence motions

March 20, 2023 04:54 pm | Updated 04:54 pm IST - Paris

The Senate, dominated by conservatives who back the retirement plan, passed the legislation last week without a vote on an unpopular bill raising the retirement age from 62 to 64

AP

File photo of French President Emmanuel Macron. Mr. Macron’s government faces no-confidence motions after the contentious pension reforms were passed last week. | Photo Credit: Reuters

France’s government is fighting for its survival on March 20 against no-confidence motions filed by lawmakers who are furious that President Emmanuel Macron used special constitutional powers to force through an unpopular bill raising the retirement age from 62 to 64 without giving them a vote.

A smattering of protests against President Macron’s plan to raise France’s retirement age took place Saturday in Paris and beyond, as uncollected garbage reeked in the streets of the French capital amid a strike by sanitation workers. | Photo Credit: AP

National Assembly lawmakers are set to vote in the afternoon on two no-confidence motions, one from the far-right National Rally and the other, more threatening one from a small group that has gathered support across the left.

The Senate, dominated by conservatives who back the retirement plan, passed the legislation last week.

The no-confidence motions each need the backing of 287 lawmakers in the National Assembly, the lower chamber, to pass.

Although the motions appear unlikely to succeed, the climate of protest that Mr. Macron’s pension reforms have sparked in parliament and on the streets means the outcome of voting in the National Assembly is not guaranteed. No such motion has succeeded since 1962.

Mr. Macron’s centrist alliance still has the most seats in the National Assembly. A minority of lawmakers from the Republican party could stray from the party line, but it remains to be seen whether they’re willing to bring down Mr. Macron’s government.

Police surround protesters in Paris on Sunday, March 19, 2023. Garbage continued to reek in the streets of Paris and beyond owing to continuing action by refuse collectors. | Photo Credit: AP

The tensions in the political arena are echoed on the streets, marked by intermittent protests and strikes in various sectors, from transport to energy and sanitation workers. Garbage in Paris is piling ever higher and reeking of rotting food on the 15th day of a strike by collectors.

If the no-confidence votes fail, the bill becomes law. If a majority agrees, it would spell the end of the retirement reform plan and force the government to resign. A new Cabinet would be appointed. Mr. Macron could retain Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne should he choose; no other name has been floated.

Ms. Borne has taken the brunt of the opposition’s fury and will have to defend herself on Monday before lawmakers.

Should the no-confidence motion pass, it would be a big blow to Mr. Macron, likely weighing on the remainder of his second term, which ends in 2027.

