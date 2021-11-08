French bishops agree to compensate victims

France’s Catholic Church agreed to financially compensate sex abuse victims in what the president of the country’s Bishop Conference hailed as a “decisive step.”

France’s Catholic Church agreed on Monday to financially compensate sex abuse victims in what the president of the country’s Bishop Conference hailed as a “decisive step.”

Conference President Eric de Moulins-Beaufort said that the Church has recognised its “institutional responsibility” and decided to go “on a path of recognition and reparation that paves the way for victims to get the possibility of a mediation and a compensation.”

The Bishops Conference held its annual meeting a month after a report

estimated that some 3,30,000 children were sexually abused over 70 years by priests or other church-related figures.

“We felt disgust and horror inside us when we realised how much suffering so many people had lived and were still living,” he said.

The Bishop did not provide details about the amount of the compensation and how the church intends to pay.

The report also described “systemic” coverup by the Catholic Church, and urged the church to respect the rule of law in France.