Freedoms guaranteed under security law, says Hong Kong's acting chief executive

HONG KONG

01 July 2021 06:22 IST

John Lee flag-raising ceremony marking the 24th anniversary of the former British colony's return to Chinese rule

Hong Kong's national security law imposed on the city a year ago guarantees human rights,including freedom of the media and assembly, the city's No. 2 official John Lee said on Thursday.

Also read: Hong Kong security law is 'a human rights emergency': Amnesty

Mr. Lee, acting Chief Executive while leader Carrie Lam is in Beijing, was speaking at a flag-raising ceremony marking the 24th anniversary of the former British colony's return to Chinese rule in 1997, which coincides with the centenary of the Chinese Communist Party.

Advertising

Advertising