InternationalHONG KONG 01 July 2021 06:22 IST
Freedoms guaranteed under security law, says Hong Kong's acting chief executive
Updated: 01 July 2021 06:22 IST
John Lee flag-raising ceremony marking the 24th anniversary of the former British colony's return to Chinese rule
Hong Kong's national security law imposed on the city a year ago guarantees human rights,including freedom of the media and assembly, the city's No. 2 official John Lee said on Thursday.
Mr. Lee, acting Chief Executive while leader Carrie Lam is in Beijing, was speaking at a flag-raising ceremony marking the 24th anniversary of the former British colony's return to Chinese rule in 1997, which coincides with the centenary of the Chinese Communist Party.
