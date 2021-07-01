International

Freedoms guaranteed under security law, says Hong Kong's acting chief executive

Chief Secretary for Administration John Lee Ka-chiu and guests attend the flag-raising ceremony marking the 24th anniversary of the former British colony's return to Chinese rule, on the 100th founding anniversary of the Communist Party of China, in Hong Kong, Thursday, China July 1, 2021.   | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Hong Kong's national security law imposed on the city a year ago guarantees human rights,including freedom of the media and assembly, the city's No. 2 official John Lee said on Thursday.

Mr. Lee, acting Chief Executive while leader Carrie Lam is in Beijing, was speaking at a flag-raising ceremony marking the 24th anniversary of the former British colony's return to Chinese rule in 1997, which coincides with the centenary of the Chinese Communist Party.


