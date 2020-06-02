International

Freed Iranian scientist leaves U.S.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif. File photo

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif. File photo   | Photo Credit: AP

Sirous Asgari was in the air on a flight back to Iran, says Foreign Minister said Javad Zarif

An Iranian scientist imprisoned in the U.S. is on his way back to Iran after being freed, the country’s Foreign Minister said Tuesday.

Sirous Asgari was in the air on a flight back to Iran, Mohammad Javad Zarif said in an Instagram post.

“Congratulations to his wife and his esteemed family,” Mr. Zarif wrote.

Also read: Tehran hangs nuclear scientist who ‘spied’ for U.S.

There was no immediate word on Iranian state-run media about the flight.

Ken Cuccinelli, the acting deputy Homeland Security secretary, earlier told that the DHS had started to try to deport Mr. Asgari on Dec. 12 after his acquittal on charges of trying to steal sensitive trade secrets. However, he said, Iran refused to recognize him as legitimately Iranian and provide him with a validated passport until late February.

Also read: Israel, U.S. behind killing of nuclear scientist: Iran

Once Mr. Asgari received the passport, DHS made several attempts to fly him back to Iran, purchasing tickets for flights on March 10, March 18, March 23, April 1 and May 1, according to Cuccinelli. Each of those flights was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, he said.

Iranian officials had associated Mr. Asgari’s release with U.S. prisoners held in Iran potentially being freed, something Mr. Cuccinelli had been trying to downplay.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 2, 2020 8:05:09 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/freed-iranian-scientist-leaves-us/article31728067.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY