France's victorious Emmanuel Macron boosts weapons, stakes in Ukraine

April 26, 2022 13:08 IST

Mr. Macron has given a green light for the delivery of modern artillery pieces to Kyiv that could help stem Russia’s new offensive in the east of the country

Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated Emmanuel Macron on his re-election as France's President and wished him “success in your activities.” As the French President embarks on a second term, with the intention of keeping France at the forefront of international efforts to find a solution in Ukraine, Mr. Macron has given a green light for the delivery of modern artillery pieces to Kyiv that could help stem Russia’s new offensive in the east of the country.

Firing six rounds per minute over 40KM or more, the truck-mounted Caesar cannons will assist the Ukrainian troop in their mission. Used to great effect against Islamic State forces in Iraq and in other conflicts, they represent a step up in France's assistance to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s government.

Mr. Macron was in the closing stages of his Presidential re-election campaign when he name-dropped the Caesar cannons in an April 21 interview with the newspaper Ouest-France. He also mentioned Milan anti-tank missiles, although those supplies had already been reported.

‘No direct conflict’

Mr. Macron said his “red line” remains not entering into direct conflict with Russia, but within that limit, “we must provide maximum help to the Ukrainians." “We are delivering consequential equipment,” he said. "We need to continue down this path.”

His Armed Forces Minister tweeted that thousands of shells would also be part of the delivery. Sunil Nair, an analyst who specialises in artillery systems for the defence publication Janes, said the cannons could be used independently of each other or together as a battery. "It does give you firepower, no doubt about it," he said. “It's a question of how they use it and where they use it.”

Before and after Russia's February 24 invasion, Mr. Macron had kept an open line with Mr. Putin.

In the meantime, French weapons will do some of the talking — in hopes of adding to the pressure on Mr. Putin. “The best way to have successful talks is to have successful Ukrainians throwing back the Russian invasion,” said François Heisbourg, a French analyst on defence and security questions at the International Institute for Strategic Studies.

“The Americans and the Poles and the Slovaks and the Belgians and the French and the Canadians are all sending heavy artillery to the Ukrainians,” Mr. Heisbourg said. “That's a really, really big improvement to the situation of Ukraine in the new phase of the war.”