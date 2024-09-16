GIFT a SubscriptionGift
France's Thierry Breton steps down as European Union Commissioner

Thierry Breton’s announcement comes as Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen finalises her list of Commissioners following EU elections this summer

Published - September 16, 2024 01:18 pm IST - PARIS

Reuters
Thierry Breton. File

Thierry Breton. File | Photo Credit: Reuters

French European Union (EU) Commissioner Thierry Breton on Monday (September 16, 2024) resigned from the Bloc's executive body with immediate effect, publishing a picture of his resignation letter to Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on social network X.

Mr. Breton in the letter said Ms. Von der Leyen "a few days ago" had asked France to withdraw his name as the country's pick for the Commission "for personal reasons" in return for an "allegedly more influential portfolio".

"In light of these latest developments — further testimony to questionable governance — I have to conclude that I can no longer exercise my duties in the College", Mr. Breton said in the letter.

His announcement comes as Ms. Von der Leyen finalises her list of Commissioners following EU elections this summer. Each EU member state will have one seat at the Commission's table, although their political weight and importance varies greatly depending on the portfolio.

The French Presidency and Ms. Von der Leyen's office could not immediately be reached for comment.

