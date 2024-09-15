France’s Marine Le Pen urges fresh polls next year

The parliamentary leader of France’s far-right National Rally (or Rassemblement National, RN) party on Saturday (September 15, 2024) called for fresh elections next year, just months after snap polls threw the country into political deadlock.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s untenable,” three-time presidential candidate Marine Le Pen told fellow RN members.

“The great country that is France cannot function this way,” said the leader of the largest single party in parliament after elections this summer produced a hung legislature.

ADVERTISEMENT

President Emmanuel Macron dissolved parliament in June after the RN trounced his centrist alliance in European elections.

Also Read: Amid present political uncertainty, France celebrates its national day

The move has plunged the country into a political impasse, but under French law he cannot enact another dissolution for at least a year from the vote.

“There are 10 months left and I am convinced that at the end of those 10 months there will be new parliamentary elections,” Ms. Le Pen said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ms. Le Pen is largely expected to run again for president in 2027, when Mr. Macron’s second and final mandate ends.

The president had hoped to re-assert his relative majority in parliament by calling for the elections in late June and early July, but the plan backfired.

A left-wing alliance nabbed the most seats in the lower house National Assembly but does not have a working majority.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Macron’s centrist faction is now the second largest block.

The anti-immigration RN is third but emerged from the election as the single largest party.

Mr. Macron last week appointed conservative Prime Minister Michel Barnier to lead a new government, appearing to be counting on Ms. Le Pen’s acquiescence to keep him in power.

His appointment has sparked outrage from the left.

Mr. Barnier, a 73-year-old former foreign minister who recently acted as the European Union’s Brexit negotiator, has said he would complete forming a government next week.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

Related stories Stolen vote: On a sledgehammer blow to democracy in France