France’s Marine Le Pen urges fresh polls next year

This comes after a political deadlock in the country, Emmanuel Macron appoints conservative Prime Minister

Published - September 15, 2024 10:47 am IST - Paris, France

AFP
President of Rassemblement National parliamentary group Marine Le Pen speaks during the French far-right Rassemblement National (National Rally) RN party's parliamentary seminar at the French National Assembly in Paris on September 14, 2024. | Photo Credit: AFP

President of Rassemblement National parliamentary group Marine Le Pen speaks during the French far-right Rassemblement National (National Rally) RN party’s parliamentary seminar at the French National Assembly in Paris on September 14, 2024. | Photo Credit: AFP

The parliamentary leader of France’s far-right National Rally (or Rassemblement National, RN) party on Saturday (September 15, 2024) called for fresh elections next year, just months after snap polls threw the country into political deadlock.

“It’s untenable,” three-time presidential candidate Marine Le Pen told fellow RN members.

“The great country that is France cannot function this way,” said the leader of the largest single party in parliament after elections this summer produced a hung legislature.

President Emmanuel Macron dissolved parliament in June after the RN trounced his centrist alliance in European elections.

Also Read: Amid present political uncertainty, France celebrates its national day

The move has plunged the country into a political impasse, but under French law he cannot enact another dissolution for at least a year from the vote.

“There are 10 months left and I am convinced that at the end of those 10 months there will be new parliamentary elections,” Ms. Le Pen said.

Ms. Le Pen is largely expected to run again for president in 2027, when Mr. Macron’s second and final mandate ends.

The president had hoped to re-assert his relative majority in parliament by calling for the elections in late June and early July, but the plan backfired.

A left-wing alliance nabbed the most seats in the lower house National Assembly but does not have a working majority.

Mr. Macron’s centrist faction is now the second largest block.

The anti-immigration RN is third but emerged from the election as the single largest party.

Mr. Macron last week appointed conservative Prime Minister Michel Barnier to lead a new government, appearing to be counting on Ms. Le Pen’s acquiescence to keep him in power.

His appointment has sparked outrage from the left.

Mr. Barnier, a 73-year-old former foreign minister who recently acted as the European Union’s Brexit negotiator, has said he would complete forming a government next week.

