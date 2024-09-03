France's Macron accelerates efforts to break PM deadlock

French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday (September 2, 2024) intensified efforts to find a new prime minister after almost two months of deadlock following inconclusive legislative elections, hosting two former presidents and two potential candidates.

France has been without a permanent government since the July 7 polls, in which the left formed the largest faction in a hung parliament with Mr. Macron's centrists and the far right comprising the other major groups.

Two possible candidates for prime minister - former premier Bernard Cazeneuve from the centre left and right-wing ex-minister Xavier Bertrand - held separate meetings with Mr. Macron.

It is traditional for the French president to consult predecessors during moments of national importance, and Mr. Macron also met Monday at the Elysee presidential palace with the two surviving former presidents - right-winger Nicolas Sarkozy and Socialist Francois Hollande.

An Elysee source, asking not to be named, did not rule out that a third candidate could emerge.

French daily Le Monde reported that 62-year-old Thierry Beaudet, head of the Economic, Social and Environmental Council (CESE) advisory body and a figure utterly unknown to most French people, was also considered for the job.

"It's a very serious option," a person close to Mr. Macron said. "It's a solid, new response to the need for dialogue in society."

To the fury of the left, Mr. Macron has refused to accept the nomination of a left-wing premier, arguing such a figure would have no chance of surviving a confidence motion in parliament.

Amid the political deadlock Mr. Macron, who has less than three years of his term remaining, has run down the clock as the Olympics and Paralympics took place in Paris, to the growing frustration of opponents.

But amid signs of an acceleration as France returns from holidays, Mr. Macron early Monday hosted Cazeneuve, a former leading Socialist who headed the government in the final months of Hollande's 2012-17 presidential term.

Mr. Cazeneuve was regarded by many commentators as the figure most likely to be named by Mr. Macron, but his appointment is far from a foregone conclusion.

Mr. Cazeneuve, 61, spent years as interior minister, including during the 2015 Paris attacks, and enjoys respect from across the political spectrum.

But the hard-left France Unbowed (LFI) party was unimpressed and vowed to seek to vote him out of office.

Centre of gravity

Mr. Macron also held talks with Xavier Bertrand, the right-wing head of the northern Hauts-de-France region and a former minister.

Mr. Bertrand, 59, would be a much more palatable figure for the right as premier.

Mr. Sarkozy remains an influential figure on the right - despite a string of graft convictions after leaving office on charges he denies - and even within Macron's circle, has already made his preference clear.

"The centre of gravity of French politics is on the right", he argued in the Figaro daily on Saturday.

He said Mr. Bertrand would be a "good choice", while opposing Mr. Cazeneuve's nomination.

For a president who came to office in 2017 vowing radical change as to how France is ruled, naming a former prime minister from a previous administration could be seen as a step backwards by Macron.

"Appointing Bernard Cazeneuve to the office of prime minister would implicitly acknowledge the fact that the 'new world' has failed," Le Monde wrote in an editorial.

France's left-wing New Popular Front alliance had demanded that the president pick their candidate Lucie Castets, a 37-year-old economist and civil servant with a history of left-wing activism.

On Monday, Castets indicated the left-wing coalition might be open to dialogue.

"The New Popular Front supports a change of policy, and therefore, it will support a candidate, a person who is in a position to change the policy," she said.

Whoever is named will face the most delicate of tasks in seeking to agree legislation in a highly polarised National Assembly at a time of immense challenges.

An October 1 deadline is now looming for a new government to file a draft budget law for 2025 -- something the caretaker administration under Gabriel Attal, in place since July, cannot oversee.

With debts piling up to 110 percent of annual output, France has this year suffered a credit rating cut from Standard and Poor's and been told off by the European Commission for excessive deficits.

