France's highest administrative court says the soccer federation can ban headscarves in matches

The Council of State issued its ruling after a collective of headscarf-wearing soccer players called “Les Hijabeuses” campaigned against the ban.

June 29, 2023 06:13 pm | Updated 06:13 pm IST - Paris

AP
A veiled Iranian woman attends a rally after the Friday prayers in Tehran, Iran, Friday, May 16, 2014. A group of religious Tehran citizens staged a rally on Friday to protest lack of hijab and to promote "chastity." Hundreds of protesters took to streets following the Friday prayers, calling upon officials to take harsher actions against women with loose headscarves and tight clothes. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi)

A veiled Iranian woman attends a rally after the Friday prayers in Tehran, Iran, Friday, May 16, 2014. A group of religious Tehran citizens staged a rally on Friday to protest lack of hijab and to promote "chastity." Hundreds of protesters took to streets following the Friday prayers, calling upon officials to take harsher actions against women with loose headscarves and tight clothes. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi) | Photo Credit: AP

France's highest administrative jurisdiction said Thursday the country's soccer federation is entitled to ban headscarves in matches.

The Council of State issued its ruling after a collective of headscarf-wearing soccer players called “Les Hijabeuses” — the word hijab refers to the headscarf — campaigned against the ban and launched legal action.

The French soccer federation bans women from wearing headscarves in official matches, as well as at competitions it organises. It's not in line with the recommendations of soccer governing body FIFA, which authorises players to compete at international level with headscarves.

The Council of State said sports federations “may impose on their players an obligation to wear neutral clothing during sporting competitions and events, in order to guarantee the smooth running of matches and prevent clashes or confrontation. It considers that the ban imposed by the FFF is appropriate and proportionate.”

France

