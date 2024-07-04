ADVERTISEMENT

France’s government spokesperson is attacked on the campaign trail, days before decisive election

Published - July 04, 2024 05:04 pm IST - PARIS

Media outlets reported that Ms. Thevenot was not injured and will continue to campaign, but her deputy and the party activist were taken to a hospital

AP

French Government spokesperson Prisca Thevenot leaves following the weekly cabinet meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, June 26, 2024. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Just days before a high-stakes legislative election, French government spokesperson Prisca Thevenot was attacked on the campaign trail, officials said on July 4.

Ms. Thevenot, a candidate for the Macron-led centrist alliance Ensemble, her deputy and a party activist were putting up electoral posters near Paris on July 3 night ahead of the July 7 legislative election when a group attacked them, Prime Minister Gabriel Attal said on the social media platform X.

Media outlets reported that Ms. Thevenot was not injured and will continue to campaign, but her deputy and the party activist were taken to a hospital. It was not immediately clear what type of injuries they suffered.

The prosecutor's office said it opened an investigation into an assault with a weapon against a public official, but provided no indication of what the motivation of the attack was.

Four people, including three minors, are in custody, prosecutors said.

