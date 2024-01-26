France's constitutional court rejects several measures in controversial immigration law

January 26, 2024 02:12 am | Updated 02:12 am IST - PARIS

France’s Constitutional Council on January 25 rejected several measures in a divisive new immigration law that critics call inhumane, in a new blow to President Emmanuel Macron and his government.

The council said in a statement that it threw out all or part of 32 of the law’s 86 articles, saying they were contrary to the constitution. Mr. Macron and lawmakers had sought the body’s assessment of the law, passed last year after a torturous debate.

Also Read | France gets its youngest-ever Prime Minister, Gabriel Attal, as Macron shakes up government

Among measures rejected were those making it harder for immigrants to bring their families to France, and limiting their access to social welfare. The Bill also strengthens France’s ability to deport foreigners considered undesirable.

ADVERTISEMENT

Groups who see the law as contrary to French values — and as a gift to the increasingly influential far right — protested ahead of the ruling outside the Constitutional Council across from the Louvre Museum in central Paris. Other protests were also planned, and Paris police deployed special security measures for the day.

The demonstrators accused the government of caving into pressure from Marine Le Pen's far-right National Rally party to get the law through parliament. About 75,000 people protested across France on Sunday over the legislation, urging Mr. Macron not to sign it into law.

The dispute comes amid tensions across Europe around migration and as anti-immigration parties on the far right are rising in popularity ahead of European Parliament elections in June.

Mr. Macron has moved increasingly to the right, notably on security and immigration issues, since rising to office on a pro-business, centrist platform.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.