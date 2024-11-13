France’s bullfighters see red over bill to ban under-16s

France’s upper house of parliament will this week debate a bill to ban children under 16 from attending bullfights, inflaming tensions and enraging aficionados of the centuries-old tradition.

ADVERTISEMENT

Though bullfighting is outlawed in most of France, it is allowed in the south in cities such as Bayonne, Nimes and Beziers where it is regarded as a cultural tradition, despite complaints from activists.

“The aim is to kill off bullfighting. If we don’t pass on the values of bullfighting to children, they won’t go to the bullring and it will stop,” said Christine Banuls, a member of the La Embestida bullfighting association in the southern town of Bouillargues.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We have to give every parent and every child an opportunity to choose.”

Although public opinion favours outlawing bullfighting in France, a bid to ban the practice failed in 2022, with a majority of lawmakers wary of stirring up the southern heartlands.

Put to the Senate by centrist Samantha Cazebonne, the new bill seeks to ban bullfighting and cockfighting in the presence of children under the age of 16 to “protect them from exposure to violence”.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Allowing these traumatic shows to take place in the presence of children is inconsistent with the rest of our legislation”, added fellow senator Arnaud Bazin, who is a veterinarian by training.

But the legislation, set to be debated on Thursday (November 14, 2024) in the right-wing-dominated Senate, is not expected to be adopted.

Max Brisson, a conservative senator, said he opposed the bill, adding it “flouts local freedoms”.

ADVERTISEMENT

Many so-called “bull towns” depend on the shows for tourism and see the culture of bull-breeding and the spectacle -- idolised by authors and artists from Ernest Hemingway to Pablo Picasso -- as part of their way of life.

‘Country of freedom’

On a rainy afternoon in mid-October, several hundred spectators gathered in Bouillargues to watch young aspiring bullfighters take part in one of the last bullfights of the season.

Three Spanish “novilleros” -- novice bullfighters who have not yet been named matadors -- dressed in shining garb killed six young bulls from French farms.

ADVERTISEMENT

Among the spectators in the almost full stands, a dozen teenagers and children watched the “novillada” -- a bullfight with young bulls -- to the soundtrack of the brass band.

One parent, who gave only his first name, Maxime, took his eight-year-old son to watch the spectacle.

“I was worried that the killing of the bull would affect him, but in the end, no, he’s not that shocked,” said the 36-year-old.

The boy’s father said he was not particularly upset by the proposal to ban children.

If the bill passes, “we won’t go any more, that’s all,” he said.

Ludivine Boyer, a spectator who came with a group of friends, defended the tradition. One of Boyer’s friends brought along her four-year-old daughter.

Boyer said it was important for children to be able to attend.

“Yes, it’s tough, but a cat being run over is tough, too,” said the 36-year-old.

Taking children to bullfighting was “a parent’s choice, part of education”, she added. “We are in a country of freedom.”

‘Healthy relationship with death’

France is one of only eight countries that still allow bullfighting. Colombia plans to ban the practice in 2027.

Most places where bullfighting is legal allow minors to attend, though they must sometimes be accompanied by adults.

There are a few exceptions, including the Spanish region of Galicia, which bans children under the age of 12.

Julien Lescarret, a former bullfighter in Bayonne, denied that violence could cause trauma in a young audience.

“Children have a very healthy relationship with death,” he said, encouraging parents to see bullfights with their children.

Marc Jamet, who trains a dozen students aged between six and 22 at a bullfighting school in Nimes, said banning minors would be an “aberration”.

Elias, who is training in Nimes to become a bullfighter, saw his first bullfights at the age of three.

“When I was little, I said to myself: that man in the middle of the ring could be me,” the 13-year-old said.

The Union of French Bullfighting Towns has introduced special prices for young spectators, and this year offered tickets to 2,300 people under the age of 25.

Anthony Sorbet, 25, founder of the Jeunes Aficionados du Sud-Ouest (Young Aficionados of the Southwest) collective, uses social networks to introduce young people to “all the emotions you can experience in the bullring”.

“It’s not just about violence. When we’re young, it’s more about the power of the moment.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.