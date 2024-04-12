GIFT a SubscriptionGift
France urges no travel to Iran, Lebanon, Israel and Palestinian territories

April 12, 2024 04:45 pm | Updated 04:45 pm IST - Paris

AFP
French Foreign Minister Stephane Sejourne

French Foreign Minister Stephane Sejourne | Photo Credit: AFP

France on April 12 warned its citizens to “imperatively refrain from travel in the coming days to Iran, Lebanon, Israel and the Palestinian territories”, the foreign minister’s entourage told AFP.

Iran has threatened reprisals against Israel over a strike on the Iranian consulate in Syria on April 1 that killed seven Revolutionary Guards including two generals, sparking fears of an escalation of violence in the Middle East.

Also Read | Israel on alert after Iranian threat as Gaza war grinds on

France’s Foreign Minister Stephane Sejourne at a crisis meeting also asked that family members of French diplomats in Iran be evacuated, and no French civil servants be sent on missions to the listed countries.

Israel has bombarded the Gaza Strip since an unprecedented attack by Palestinian militant group Hamas against Israel on October 7. It has also stepped up strikes against Iranian personnel and allies in Syria and Lebanon.

Israel has traded near-daily cross-border fire with Iran-backed Lebanese militant group Hezbollah since the start of the latest Gaza conflict.

France / World / Israel / Palestine / Lebanon / Israel-Palestine Conflict

