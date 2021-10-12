France unveils $35 bn revival plan

It will focus on developing innovative technology and industrial activity

French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday unveiled a five-year, €30 billion ($35 billion) investment plan for developing innovative technology and industrial activity, including building small nuclear reactors, electric cars and greener airplanes.

The goal of the state-funded France 2030 plan is to boost France’s economic growth over the next decade amid growing global competition with China and the U.S., Mr. Macron said. The money will start being spent next year, he said.

“If us, Europeans, and especially us, the French, want to be able to choose our future, it is key that we win... the battle for independence and better living conditions,” Mr. Macron said.

The plan includes €8 billion to develop energy technology that would help reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Mr. Macron said the funding would finance the building of small, modular nuclear reactors in France, which relies on nuclear power for 70% of its electricity.

Carbon-neutral

EU leaders have agreed that nuclear energy could be part of the 27-nation bloc’s commitment to making its economy carbon-neutral by 2050, giving member countries the option of using it in their national energy mixes.

The issue led to heated debates within the EU, however, with Germany and some other countries arguing that nuclear power should not be included in plans to finance greener energy because it requires mining and long-term storage of radioactive waste.

In his announcement on Tuesday, Mr. Macron also vowed to make France by 2030 “the leader of green hydrogen” power, a form of energy which does not emit carbon dioxide and can be used in industries such as steel and chemical manufacturing that currently rely on fossil fuels.

The plan calls for €4 billion to be used to develop about 2 million electric and hybrid cars by the end of the decade.

In addition, France will “massively invest” in building its first “low-carbon plane” by 2030. The plan also provides money to develop by 2026 a reusable launch system to propel spacecrafts.