France slams China’s Uighur ‘genocide’

Paris

20 January 2022 20:33 IST

France’s Parliament on Thursday denounced a “genocide” by China against its Uighur Muslim population, in a resolution that risks straining ties between Paris and Beijing two weeks before the Winter Olympics.

The non-binding resolution was proposed by the Opposition Socialists in the lower house of Parliament but also backed by President Emmanuel Macron’s LREM. It also calls on the French government to undertake “the necessary measures within the international community and in its foreign policy towards the People’s Republic of China” to protect the minority group in the Xinjiang region.

