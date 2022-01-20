International

France slams China’s Uighur ‘genocide’

France’s Parliament on Thursday denounced a “genocide” by China against its Uighur Muslim population, in a resolution that risks straining ties between Paris and Beijing two weeks before the Winter Olympics.

The non-binding resolution was proposed by the Opposition Socialists in the lower house of Parliament but also backed by President Emmanuel Macron’s LREM. It also calls on the French government to undertake “the necessary measures within the international community and in its foreign policy towards the People’s Republic of China” to protect the minority group in the Xinjiang region.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 20, 2022 8:34:08 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/france-slams-chinas-uighur-genocide/article38298331.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY