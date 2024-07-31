GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

 France shifts stance over disputed Western Sahara

Published - July 31, 2024 08:35 am IST - RABAT

AP
The move deals a blow to the Polisario Front, which has claimed to be the legitimate representative of the Saharawi people. File photo

The move deals a blow to the Polisario Front, which has claimed to be the legitimate representative of the Saharawi people. File photo | Photo Credit: AP

France has backed Morocco’s autonomy plan for the disputed Western Sahara, shifting a decades-old position and adding itself to a growing list of countries to align with Morocco as a UN-mediated peace process remains stalled.

In a letter to King Mohammed VI, France’s President Emmanuel Macron called the plan that Morocco proposed in 2007 to offer the region limited autonomy under its sovereignty the “only basis” to solve the conflict.

The shift deals a blow to the pro-independence Polisario Front, which has for decades claimed to be the legitimate representative of the indigenous Saharawi people. “The present and future of Western Sahara fall within the framework of Moroccan sovereignty,” Mr. Macron wrote in a letter made public on Tuesday. “France intends to act consistently with this position at both national and international level.”

Major victory

France’s shift came as a major victory for Morocco and followed similar shifts from the U.S., Israel, Spain and a growing list of African nations with which Morocco aims at deepening trade ties. The move was preemptively rebuked by both Morocco’s regional foe Algeria and the Polisario Front in the days leading up to the publication of letter.

The Polisario’s Mohamed Sidati accused France of acting at odds with international law and backing Moroccan expansionism as its influence wanes throughout Africa.

Related Topics

France

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.