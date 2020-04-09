International

France rules Google must pay news firms for content

A man holds his smartphone which displays the Google home page. File

A man holds his smartphone which displays the Google home page. File   | Photo Credit: REUTERS

“Google's practices caused a serious and immediate harm to the press sector.”

France's competition authority ruled on Thursday that Google must pay French publishing companies and news agencies for re-using their content.

The U.S. tech firm said it would comply with the French competition authority verdict, which followed a complaint by unions representing French press publishers.

“Google's practices caused a serious and immediate harm to the press sector, while the economic situation of publishers and news agencies is otherwise fragile,” France's 'Autorite de la Concurrence' said in a statement.

Last year, Google said it would stop showing news snippets from European publishers on search results for its French users, to comply with a new European copyright law.

“Since the European copyright law came into force in France last year, we have been engaging with publishers to increase our support and investment in news”, Richard Gingras, vice president of News at Google, said in a statement.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 9, 2020 5:38:02 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/france-rules-google-must-pay-news-firms-for-content/article31299642.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY