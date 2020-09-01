France ready to host Lebanon aid conference

French President Emanuel Macron’s visit is his second since the colossal August 4 blast in Beirut port killed more than 180 people, wounded at least 6,500.

Visiting French President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday he is ready to host a second aid conference for blast-hit Lebanon next month.

“I am ready for us to organise, maybe around mid or late October, another international support conference with the U.S.,” he said in capital Beirut.

Mr. Macron's visit is his second since the colossal August 4 blast in Beirut port killed more than 180 people, wounded at least 6,500.

The explosion compounded Lebanon’s worst economic crisis since the 1975-1990 civil war, with a UN agency warning on Sunday that more than half of the population risk a food crisis by the end of the year.

On August 9, the international community pledged €252.7 million (around $300 million) in aid at a video conference jointly organised by France and the UN.

The international community promised to stand by Lebanon but demanded that its aid be distributed directly to the needy instead of through the government.

He said work going forward would be “under very firm coordination with the United Nations, so we can again ask for support from all the different states”.

Protesters who have taken to the streets since October last year regard Lebanon’s political class as inept and corrupt.