France registers voter turnout of 59.7%, highest in four decades

Updated - July 07, 2024 09:07 pm IST

Published - July 07, 2024 09:06 pm IST - PARIS

With three hours to go till voting ends, France witnesses the highest voter turnout since 1981

AP

People queue to vote during the second round of the legislative elections in Paris on July 7, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP

With three hours to go before polls close in France’s second round of high-stakes legislative elections on July 7, the latest figure on the turnout is 59.71%. It’s the highest turnout since 1981 at this time in the voting day.

France is voting in key elections that could see a historic far-right win or a hung parliament

The overall turnout is on track to be the highest in four decades. Polls close at 8 p.m. local time.

France votes in pivotal runoff elections that could hand a historic victory to Marine Le Pen’s far-right National Rally and its nationalistic, anti-immigrant vision - or produce a hung parliament and years of political deadlock.

