France registers voter turnout of 59.7%, highest in four decades

With three hours to go before polls close in France’s second round of high-stakes legislative elections on July 7, the latest figure on the turnout is 59.71%. It’s the highest turnout since 1981 at this time in the voting day.

The overall turnout is on track to be the highest in four decades. Polls close at 8 p.m. local time.

France votes in pivotal runoff elections that could hand a historic victory to Marine Le Pen’s far-right National Rally and its nationalistic, anti-immigrant vision - or produce a hung parliament and years of political deadlock.