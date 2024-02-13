France evacuates 42 people from Gaza

February 13, 2024 06:04 am | Updated 06:04 am IST - Paris:

France on Monday evacuated 42 people from Gaza including French nationals and staff of the French cultural institute, the Foreign Ministry said.

"After a request from France, 42 people today left the Gaza Strip through the Rafa border crossing" into Egypt, said a Ministry statement.

More than 200 people have now left the stricken territory following official French requests, it added.

The announcement comes just days after a teacher who had worked for 20 years with the French institute in Gaza died due to a lack of treatment, a diplomatic source told AFP.

The Foreign Ministry said the latest evacuation was secured with the help of French authorities at "the highest level".

The evacuees were handed over to French diplomatic staff in Egypt and most would be repatriated to France.

"We remain ready to facilitate the departure of other people whose situation in Gaza France is following, in order to allow their evacuation to our country," the ministry statement said.

France urged Israel to take "concrete measures to protect" civilians in Gaza and reiterated its called for an end to hostilities.

Gaza has been under siege since war broke out between the territory and Israel on October 7 when Hamas launched an unprecedented attack that resulted in the deaths of about 1,160 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on official figures.

Militants also seized about 250 Israeli and foreign captives, around 130 of whom are still believed to be held in Gaza. Israel believes 29 of them are dead.

Vowing to destroy Hamas, Israel has carried out a relentless bombardment and ground offensive in Gaza that the Hamas-ruled territory's health ministry says has killed at least 28,340 people, mostly women and children.