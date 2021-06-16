International

France ditches masks outdoors; will end nightly virus curfew

French fans react as they watch the Euro 2020 soccer championship group F match between France and Germany, in Marseille, southern France, Tuesday, June 15, 2021. | Photo Credit: AP
AP PARIS 16 June 2021 17:45 IST
Updated: 16 June 2021 17:45 IST

On Tuesday, France opened its vaccination programs to 12 to 18-year-olds

France is lifting mandatory mask-wearing outdoors and will halt an eight-month nightly coronavirus curfew on June 20.

The announcement Wednesday by French Prime Minister Jean Castex comes as France is now registering about 3,900 new daily virus cases on average, down from 35,000 in the March-April peak.

Mr Castex welcomed “very good news” and said the curfew will be lifted on Sunday, ten days earlier than expected.

Over 58% of France’s adult population has received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose. On Tuesday, the European Union nation opened its vaccination programs to 12 to 18-year-olds as part of a push to protect the nation as restrictions are gradually being lifted.

