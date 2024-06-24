ADVERTISEMENT

France could see poll-related violence: Interior Minister

Updated - June 24, 2024 12:31 pm IST

Published - June 24, 2024 12:30 pm IST - PARIS

‘The authorities were preparing for a “highly inflammable” situation,’ says Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin.

Reuters

French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin poses in his office in Paris. File photo | Photo Credit: AFP

France could see civil unrest and violence that is related to the elections, Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said on Monday, June 24, 2024, as campaigning enters its last week before the first round of voting.

Also read: France’s far right National Rally still leading ahead of election, poll shows

"It's possible that there will be extremely strong tensions," Mr. Darmanin told RTL radio, adding that authorities were preparing for a "highly inflammable" situation, with the vote taking place less than a month before the Paris 2024 Olympics.

"The people says 'no' to the Parisians, to the elites with their diplomas", Mr. Darmanin told RTL radio.

President Emmanuel Macron, who shocked the nation with a decision to dissolve the National Assembly earlier this month, is not on the ballot, but for many voters, the election is perceived as a referendum on the fate of a President once seen as a able to overcome political divisions, but whose approval ratings collapsed after several political crises.

"I trust you," Mr. Macron told voters in a 'letter to the French' published on Sunday, June 23, in which he sought to cast his camp, lagging in the polls behind the far right and a newly formed leftwing alliance, as the last hope for stability, adding: "I'm not blind: I'm aware of the democratic malaise."

Mr. Macron also reiterated that he would stay in office until his term ends in 2027 regardless of the outcome of the election.

