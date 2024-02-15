GIFT a SubscriptionGift
France and Ukraine to sign a security agreement in Paris in the presence of President Zelensky

This will be the third visit by Mr. Zelensky to Paris since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine almost two years ago

February 15, 2024 05:49 pm | Updated 05:49 pm IST - PARIS

AP
Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky (L) is welcomed by France’s President Emmanuel Macron (c).

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky (L) is welcomed by France’s President Emmanuel Macron (c). | Photo Credit: AFP

French President Emmanuel Macron will sign a bilateral security agreement with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on February 16 in Paris as part of a trip that will also go through Germany, the French presidency said in a statement.

It did not release specific details about the agreement, to be signed at the Elysee presidential palace.

Mr. Macron said earlier this year that France was negotiating a bilateral deal on the model the one Ukraine recently agreed with the United Kingdom, which covers 10 years.

This will be the third visit by Mr. Zelensky to Paris since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine almost two years ago, following those in February and May 2023, the statement said.

The French presidency said the visit will be an opportunity for Mr. Macron “to reaffirm France’s determination to continue to provide unwavering support to Ukraine and the Ukrainian people, over the long term and with all its partners.”

Both leaders will discuss the situation on the front line, Ukraine’s military, economic and humanitarian needs, as well as negotiations on the country's efforts to join the European Union, which France fully supports, the statement said.

Ukraine's presidential office on Thursday said Mr. Zelensky will visit Germany, where he will meet with Chancellor Olaf Scholz, and France on Friday.

He will also participate the next day to the Munich Security Conference and will hold bilateral meetings on its sideline, including with U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, Czech President Petr Pavel, Denmark Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and the Netherlands Prime Minister Mark Rutte.

