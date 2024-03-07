ADVERTISEMENT

France and Moldova to sign defence deal as Russia watches on

March 07, 2024 03:31 am | Updated 03:31 am IST - Paris

AFP

A file photo of France’s President Emmanuel Macron | Photo Credit: Reuters

French President Emmanuel Macron and Moldovan leader Maia Sandu will sign a defence co-operation agreement in Paris on Thursday, his office said, as tensions mount between Chisinau and pro-Russian separatists.

Their meeting in the French capital will take place after pro-Russian officials in Moldova’s breakaway region of Transnistria last week appealed to Russia for “protection”. There is mounting concern that the territory could become a new flashpoint in Moscow’s two-year war against Ukraine.

Mr. Macron and Ms. Sandu will discuss the strengthening of bilateral cooperation in “all areas”, the Elysee Palace said on Wednesday.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“A defence cooperation agreement and a roadmap for economic cooperation will be signed during the visit,” a statement from Mr. Macron’s office said, without providing further details.

Macron’s shock move

Last week Mr. Macron triggered a shockwave in Europe by refusing to rule out the dispatch of Western ground troops to Ukraine.

The French Foreign Ministry has said that Russia is “very likely” behind destabilisation attempts in Moldova.

Moldova, which borders Ukraine and EU member Romania, is seeking to join the European Union and has obtained EU candidate status. Ms. Sandu has accused Russia of plotting to overthrow her government.

France’s efforts to reinforce ties with ex-Soviet nations are keenly watched in Moscow.

Pro-Russian officials in Moldova’s breakaway region of Transnistria had appealed to Russia for “protection”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US