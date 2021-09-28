International

France and Greece sign defence deal

France and Greece on Tuesday announced a defence deal worth around €3 billion ($3.5 billion), including Athens’ decision to buy three French warships, as part of a strategy to boost its defence capacities in the Eastern Mediterranean amid recurring tensions with Turkey, a long-time foe.

French President Emmanuel Macron and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis announced a defence and security strategic partnership in Paris. “This partnership expresses our will to increase and intensify our cooperation in the defence and security sector based on our mutual interests,” Mr. Macron said.


