France and Greece sign defence deal

French President Emmanuel Macron said that the partnership expresses will to increase and intensify both the countries’ cooperation in the defence and security sector based on mutual interests

France and Greece on Tuesday announced a defence deal worth around €3 billion ($3.5 billion), including Athens’ decision to buy three French warships, as part of a strategy to boost its defence capacities in the Eastern Mediterranean amid recurring tensions with Turkey, a long-time foe.

