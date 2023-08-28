ADVERTISEMENT

Foxconn billionaire Terry Gou says he will seek Taiwan's presidency as independent candidate

August 28, 2023 11:02 am | Updated 11:02 am IST - Taipei

At a news conference, Mr. Gou criticised the governing Democratic Progressive Party, saying its policies have “brought Taiwan into the risk of war” with China, which claims the self-ruled island democracy as part of its territory

AP

Terry Gou said Taiwan also needs new approaches on the economy and other matters at home.  | Photo Credit: Reuters

Terry Gou, the billionaire founder of the electronics giant Foxconn, declared Monday that he will run as an independent candidate for president in Taiwan's 2024 election, ending months of speculation.

At a news conference, Mr. Gou criticised the governing Democratic Progressive Party, saying its policies have “brought Taiwan into the risk of war” with China, which claims the self-ruled island democracy as part of its territory.

He said Taiwan also needs new approaches on the economy and other matters at home. “Domestically, the national policy direction is filled with all sorts of mistakes. There's no way to solve the difficulties of Taiwanese industry and people's livelihoods,” he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Gou's Foxconn, formally known as Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., is a major supplier to Apple and has factories in China.

He has long had presidential aspirations. He ran in the 2019 election but lost as Tsai Ing-wen of the Democratic Progressive Party easily won re-election.

This time around, Mr. Gou initially sought to become the candidate for the Kuomingtang, the opposition party that is friendly to China. However, the party selected New Taipei City Mayor Hou Yu-ih as its candidate.

Mr. Gou said he felt he has something to contribute on the issues that matter to Taiwan's people.

“I have not seen substantive discussions of policy recently, especially on the topics of cross straits relations (with China), economic development or international relations ... ,” he said.

Mr. Gou said he would work as president for Taiwanese society's unity, because unity was critical to Taiwan's future.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

World

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US