Fox News, Tucker Carlson part ways after channel settles Dominion lawsuit

April 25, 2023 09:01 am | Updated 09:01 am IST

Fox News Media and Tucker Carlson have agreed to part ways, the American media company said in a statement on Monday, less than a week after Fox News and parent company Fox Corp settled a defamation lawsuit by Dominion Voting Systems for $787.5 million.

The settlement averted a trial putting one of the world's top media companies in the crosshairs over its coverage of false vote-rigging claims in the 2020 U.S. election.

Mr. Carlson had been expected to testify in the Dominion trial. Dominion had alleged that statements made on Mr. Carlson’s show after the 2020 election were defamatory and that messages between Mr. Carlson and his team were proof that he and his team knew the falsehood of claims that Denver-based Dominion's ballot-counting machines were used to manipulate the election in favour of Democrat Joe Biden.

Mr. Carlson’s last program was April 21, the company said in a statement. It said that Fox News Tonight will air live at 8 p.m. EST starting this evening as an interim show helmed by rotating Fox News personalities until a new host is named.

Don Lemon fired from CNN

Meanwhile, CNN fired longtime host Don Lemon following his short and disastrous run as a morning show host, a little over two months after he apologised for on-air comments about Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley being past her prime.

The move quickly turned nasty.

While CNN chairman and CEO Chris Licht announced, after Lemon had co-hosted the show Monday, that they had “parted ways,” Mr. Lemon characterised it as a firing and said it was surprise to him.

“After 17 years at CNN I would have thought someone in management would have the decency to tell me directly,” Mr. Lemon said.

CNN said that Mr. Lemon was given the opportunity to meet with management but released a statement on Twitter instead.

CNN offered no public explanation for Mr. Lemon’s dismissal.

(With inputs from AP)