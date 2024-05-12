ADVERTISEMENT

Fourth Indian arrested in Canada for suspected role in separatist Nijjar killing case

Published - May 12, 2024 06:38 am IST - Washington

IHIT investigators on May 3 arrested three Indian nationals - Karan Brar (22), Kamalpreet Singh (22) and 28-year-old Karanpreet Singh - for the murder of Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

PTI

This image courtesy of Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) shows a booking photo of 22-year-old Amandeep Singh, a 4th Indian national charged with the murder of Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar. | Photo Credit: AFP

The Canadian authorities on May 12 arrested a fourth Indian national for his role in the killing of separatist Khalistan Hardeep Singh Nijjar, according to an official release.

Twenty-two-year-old Amardeep Singh, a resident of Brampton, Surrey, and Abbotsford areas of Canada, has been charged with first degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

Three Indians accused of killing Khalistan separatist Nijjar appear before Canadian court

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) said that Singh was arrested on May 11 for his role in the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar. He was already in the custody of the Peel Regional Police for unrelated firearms charges out, the official release said.

"This arrest shows the nature of our ongoing investigation to hold responsible those that played a role in the homicide of Hardeep Singh Nijjar,” said Superintendent Mandeep Mooker, the Officer in Charge of IHIT.

Nijjar, 45, was killed outside Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara in Surrey, British Columbia on June 18, 2023.

All three individuals are Indian nationals living in Edmonton and have been charged with first degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

