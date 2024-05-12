GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Fourth Indian arrested in Canada for suspected role in separatist Nijjar killing case

IHIT investigators on May 3 arrested three Indian nationals - Karan Brar (22), Kamalpreet Singh (22) and 28-year-old Karanpreet Singh - for the murder of Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

Published - May 12, 2024 06:38 am IST - Washington

PTI
This image courtesy of Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) shows a booking photo of 22-year-old Amandeep Singh, a 4th Indian national charged with the murder of Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

This image courtesy of Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) shows a booking photo of 22-year-old Amandeep Singh, a 4th Indian national charged with the murder of Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar. | Photo Credit: AFP

The Canadian authorities on May 12 arrested a fourth Indian national for his role in the killing of separatist Khalistan Hardeep Singh Nijjar, according to an official release.

Twenty-two-year-old Amardeep Singh, a resident of Brampton, Surrey, and Abbotsford areas of Canada, has been charged with first degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

Three Indians accused of killing Khalistan separatist Nijjar appear before Canadian court

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) said that Singh was arrested on May 11 for his role in the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar. He was already in the custody of the Peel Regional Police for unrelated firearms charges out, the official release said.

"This arrest shows the nature of our ongoing investigation to hold responsible those that played a role in the homicide of Hardeep Singh Nijjar,” said Superintendent Mandeep Mooker, the Officer in Charge of IHIT.

Nijjar, 45, was killed outside Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara in Surrey, British Columbia on June 18, 2023.

IHIT investigators on May 3 arrested three Indian nationals - Karan Brar (22), Kamalpreet Singh (22) and 28-year-old Karanpreet Singh - for the murder of Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

All three individuals are Indian nationals living in Edmonton and have been charged with first degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

Related Topics

Canada / India / arrest

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.