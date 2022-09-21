14 dead sperm whales found beached on Australian island

Photos distributed by the department showed whales lying on their sides in shallow water on the rocky shore of the island

AP Canberra:
September 20, 2022 22:19 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

A beached sperm whale is seen at bay in King Island, Tasmania, Australia. | Photo Credit: Reuters

ADVERTISEMENT

Australian wildlife authorities are investigating the deaths of 14 young sperm whales that were found beached on an island off of the southeastern coast, officials said on Tuesday.

The whales were discovered on Monday afternoon on King Island, part of the state of Tasmania in the Bass Strait between Melbourne and Tasmania's northern coast, the state Department of Natural Resources and Environment said in a statement.

A government Marine Conservation Program team travelled to the island Tuesday and was conducting necropsies of the whales to try to determine their cause of death.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Photos distributed by the department showed whales lying on their sides in shallow water on the rocky shore of the island.

Authorities were planning to conduct an aerial survey to determine whether there were any other whales in the area.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The department said it is not unusual for sperm whales to be sighted in Tasmania and the area where they were discovered on the beach was within their normal range and habitat.

“While further inquiries are yet to be carried out, it is possible the whales were part of the same bachelor pod -– a group of younger male sperm whales associating together after leaving the maternal group,” the Environment Department said.

In the meantime, surfers and swimmers were being warned to avoid the immediate area in case the corpses of the whales attract sharks to the waters nearby.

Two years ago, about 470 long-finned pilot whales were found beached on sandbars off of Tasmania's west coast in the largest mass-stranding on record in Australia.

After a weeklong effort, 111 of those whales were rescued but the rest died.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Australia
wildlife

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app