Four soldiers dead after armed men attack check-post in Pakistan

Unidentified armed men opened fire on a security check-post in Pakistan’s restive Balochistan province, killing at least four paramilitary soldiers.

The attack took place on Thursday in Kahan area of Kohlu district. The armed men opened fire on Zaman Khan check-post which resulted in the death of four Frontier Corps soldiers. One soldier was injured in the attack, sources said.

Baluchistan has been battling an insurgency for more than a decade by separatists demanding complete autonomy or a larger share of the province's gas and mineral resources.

