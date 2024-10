Four migrants, including a two-year-old child, died in two separate tragedies overnight Friday (October 4, 2024) to Saturday (October 5, 2024) while attempting to cross the Channel River, French authorities said.

The body of a two-year-old child was found in a boat, while three adult migrants died while seeking to reach British shores in another boat, regional prefect Jacques Billant said on Saturday (October 5, 2024).