Four people were killed and nine wounded in a school shooting in the U.S. State of Georgia on Wednesday (September 4, 2024), the State bureau of investigation said.

"Four dead. An additional nine were taken to various hospitals with injuries. The suspect is in custody and alive. Reports that the suspect has been 'neutralized' are inaccurate," the bureau said in a social media post.

