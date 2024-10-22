GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Four killed in Israeli strike on Beirut neighborhood near government hospital

Israel said it planned to carry out more strikes in Lebanon against a Hezbollah-run financial institution

Updated - October 22, 2024 08:19 am IST - Beirut

Agencies
Flames and smoke rise form an Israeli airstrike on Dahiyeh, in the southern suburb of Beirut, Monday, Oct. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Bilal Hussein)

Flames and smoke rise form an Israeli airstrike on Dahiyeh, in the southern suburb of Beirut, Monday, Oct. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Bilal Hussein) | Photo Credit: BILAL HUSSEIN

A child and three adults were killed and 24 others were wounded on Monday (October 21, 2024) in an Israeli strike near the Lebanese capital Beirut's main government hospital, the national health ministry said in a statement.

Israel's campaign in Lebanon has displaced more than 1.2 million people multiple times, according to Lebanese authorities. Israel says it aims to drive Hezbollah fighters from the border region so tens of thousands of Israelis can return to homes they were forced to flee over the past year due to Hezbollah cross-border fire in solidarity with Palestinians during the war in Gaza.

Israeli strikes on northern Gaza leave at least 87 dead or missing, Palestinian officials say

More strikes are coming

Israel said late Monday (October 21, 2024) it planned to carry out more strikes in Lebanon against a Hezbollah-run financial institution that it targeted the night before and which it says uses customers’ deposits to finance attacks against Israel.

At least 15 branches of Al-Qard Al-Hasan were hit late Sunday (October 20, 2024) in the southern neighbourhoods of Beirut, across southern Lebanon and in the eastern Bekaa Valley, where Hezbollah has a strong presence. One strike flattened a nine-story building in Beirut with a branch inside it.

The Israeli military issued evacuation warnings ahead of the strikes, and there were no reports of casualties.

‘Grave mistake,’ says Netanyahu after attempt on his life; Iran alleges Hezbollah behind drone attack

Associated Press journalists witnessed strikes late Monday (October 21, 2024) in the coastal region of Ouzai, near Beirut’s airport, and Lebanon’s Health Ministry said an airstrike near Beirut’s largest public hospital killed four, including a child, and wounded 24. It was the first strike on the Lebanese capital in 10 days.

Published - October 22, 2024 08:12 am IST

Related Topics

World / Israel / Lebanon / war

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.