Four injured after unidentified assailants fire at police station in Pakistan

This image made out of Google Maps locates Basiakhel police station in Pakistan.

Peshawar

19 August 2021 13:19 IST

The accused attacked Basiakhel police station on Bannu-Kohat Road in the Bannu district of the province.

Unidentified assailants fired at a police station in northwest Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province, injuring four persons, including a policeman.

The incident occurred on August 18, when the accused attacked Basiakhel police station on Bannu-Kohat Road in the Bannu district of the Province.

Four persons, including one cop, were injured as a result of the explosion.

The accused managed to flee from the scene after the attack. However, police have launched a search operation.