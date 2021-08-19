InternationalPeshawar 19 August 2021 13:19 IST
Four injured after unidentified assailants fire at police station in Pakistan
The accused attacked Basiakhel police station on Bannu-Kohat Road in the Bannu district of the province.
Unidentified assailants fired at a police station in northwest Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province, injuring four persons, including a policeman.
The incident occurred on August 18, when the accused attacked Basiakhel police station on Bannu-Kohat Road in the Bannu district of the Province.
Four persons, including one cop, were injured as a result of the explosion.
The accused managed to flee from the scene after the attack. However, police have launched a search operation.
