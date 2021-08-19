International

Four injured after unidentified assailants fire at police station in Pakistan

This image made out of Google Maps locates Basiakhel police station in Pakistan.
PTI Peshawar 19 August 2021 13:19 IST
Updated: 19 August 2021 13:19 IST

The accused attacked Basiakhel police station on Bannu-Kohat Road in the Bannu district of the province.

Unidentified assailants fired at a police station in northwest Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province, injuring four persons, including a policeman.

The incident occurred on August 18, when the accused attacked Basiakhel police station on Bannu-Kohat Road in the Bannu district of the Province.

Four persons, including one cop, were injured as a result of the explosion.

Advertising
Advertising

The accused managed to flee from the scene after the attack. However, police have launched a search operation.

Comments
More In International
Pakistan
police
Read more...