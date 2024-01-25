GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Four Indians drown at beach in Australia's Philip Island

Officials revealed the victims were a man and two women in their 20s, and a woman in her 40s

January 25, 2024 10:33 am | Updated 10:41 am IST - Melbourne

PTI
Representational image of people at a beach in Victoria, Australia

Representational image of people at a beach in Victoria, Australia | Photo Credit: AP

Four Indians, including two women, died in a drowning incident at an unpatrolled beach in the Australian State of Victoria, the worst tragedy in Victorian waters in almost 20 years, officials said on Thursday.

The incident took place on Wednesday at Phillip Island, Victoria.

Emergency services responded to reports of four people struggling in the water near Newhaven about 3.30 p.m. on Wednesday and all were found unresponsive, news.com.au reported.

“Life Saving Victoria was called to assist four people in trouble in the waters off Forrest Caves on Phillip Island, only a couple of kilometres from our patrolled lifeguard site,” Kane Treloar, the Life Saving Victoria state agency commander, said.

“Upon arriving at the scene, our lifeguards found that off-duty lifeguards had pulled three of those people from the water and one of our rescue boats pulled that last person from the water.”

All were unconscious and unresponsive and the rescuers started CPR. The victims were not named by the authorities so far. “Despite the efforts of all involved, three of those people unfortunately passed away,” Mr. Treloar said.

The Indian High Commission in Canberra on Thursday posted on X, the tragic drowning. "Heartbreaking tragedy in Australia: 4 Indians lost their lives in a drowning incident at Phillip Island, Victoria. Deepest condolences to the families of the victims. @cgimelbourne team is in touch with friends of the deceased for all necessary assistance @MEAIndia @DrSJaishankar," the High Commission posted.

On Thursday, Mr. Treloar said it was the worst drowning incident the state had seen in decades.

Victoria Police Eastern Region Assistant Commissioner, Karen Nyholm revealed on Thursday the victims were a man and two women in their 20s, and a woman in her 40s. “It was an extended family group that came down here,” she said.

Ms. Nyholm said a 43-year-old woman who died was holidaying in Australia, and police have confirmed the other three victims lived in the Melbourne suburb of Clyde.

Three persons, a man and two women, died at the scene, while the third woman aged in her 20s was rushed to The Alfred Hospital in Melbourne and died there.

“This tragedy has taken the lives of four people and it’s fair to say the impact will be profound on those families,” Nyholm said.

Related Topics

Australia

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.