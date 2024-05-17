GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Forty Thailand senators seek PM Srettha Thavisin's dismissal over Cabinet appointment

The senators object to the appointment of Pichit Chuenban, a former lawyer, as Minister to PM Srettha's office last month during a Cabinet reshuffle.

Published - May 17, 2024 03:37 pm IST - BANGKOK

PTI
A general view of Thailand Senate. (File photo used for representational purpose only.)

A general view of Thailand Senate. (File photo used for representational purpose only.) | Photo Credit: Reuters

Forty caretaker senators on May 17 petitioned Thailand's Constitutional Court to dismiss Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin over a Cabinet appointment which they say breaches the constitution.

The senators object to the appointment of Pichit Chuenban, a former lawyer, as Minister to Mr. Srettha's office last month during a Cabinet reshuffle.

Mr. Pichit was jailed for six months in 2008 for contempt of court after an alleged attempt to bribe court officials with two million baht ($55,218) [($1 = 36.2200 baht)] hidden in a paper grocery bag. His law licence was suspended for five years by the Lawyers Council of Thailand after the incident.

Climate crisis could force Thailand to move capital Bangkok

The senators said they were seeking a court ruling on whether Mr. Pichit has the integrity and ethical standards required by the constitution to hold a Ministerial position and whether Mr. Srettha had breached the law by making the appointment.

"Pichit is not qualified to be a Minister but the Prime Minister still nominated him for the position," Senator Derekrid Janekrongtham told Reuters. "The Prime Minister's action may therefore breach ethical standards as well," he said.

Government critics say Mr. Pichit was appointed to the Cabinet due to his close relationship with a client, ex-premier Thaksin Shinawatra, who returned to Thailand last year after 15 years in exile. Mr. Thaksin still wields considerable political influence over the government.

Government spokesman Chai Wacharonke dismissed the senators' accusation, and said the government had carefully vetted Mr. Pichit's qualification. "Our legal team insists that the appointment is lawful and there is no problem with his qualification," Mr. Chai told Reuters.

The 40 senators, whose term ended earlier this month but who remain as caretakers until a new selection process is completed in July, are part of an appointed Upper House of Parliament introduced by the military when it changed Thailand's constitution after a 2014 coup.

Last year, the same senators closed ranks with military-backed parties to block the anti-establishment Move Forward party from forming a government.

