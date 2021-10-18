International

Former U.S. Secretary of State Colin Powell dies of COVID-19 complications

As a four-star Army general, Colin Powell was chairman of the military's Joint Chiefs of Staff under President George H.W. Bush during the 1991 Gulf War.   | Photo Credit: Reuters

Colin Powell, the first black United States’ Secretary of State and top military officer, died on Monday at the age of 84 from COVID-19 complications, his family said in a statement.

"He was fully vaccinated. We want to thank the medical staff at Walter Reed National Medical Center for their caring treatment. We have lost a remarkable and loving husband, father, grandfather and a great American," Mr. Powell's family said in a post on his Facebook page.

As a four-star Army general, he was chairman of the military's Joint Chiefs of Staff under President George H.W. Bush during the 1991 Gulf War in which U.S.-led forces expelled Iraqi troops from neighboring Kuwait.

Mr. Powell, a moderate Republican and a pragmatist, later served as Secretary of State under President George W. Bush.


