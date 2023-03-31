ADVERTISEMENT

Former U.S. President Donald Trump will not be handcuffed when he surrenders, says lawyer

March 31, 2023 09:26 pm | Updated 09:26 pm IST - New York

Donald Trump is due to appear to face an indictment following a grand jury investigation of a hush money payment to porn star Stormy Daniels during Trump's 2016 campaign

Reuters

File photo of U.S. President Donald Trump. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Former President Donald Trump will not be handcuffed when he surrenders next week in New York to face criminal charges, under the terms of a deal agreed between his defence attorneys and Manhattan prosecutors, defence lawyer Joe Tacopina said on March 31.

ALSO READ
Trump indictment throws 2024 race into uncharted territory

Mr. Tacopina said in an interview that he expected the arrest otherwise to proceed as a matter of routine on Tuesday, when Mr. Trump is due to appear to face an indictment following a grand jury investigation of a hush money payment to porn star Stormy Daniels during Trump's 2016 campaign.

"I don't know how all this is going to go down. There's no textbook to see how you arraign a former president of the United States in criminal court," Mr. Tacopina said.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's office could not immediately be reached for reaction to Mr. Tacopina's comments.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Tacopina said Mr. Trump and his defence team were surprised by news of the indictment: "Initially we were all shocked. Didn't believe they were actually going to go through with this because there's no crime here."

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US